Spalding Lions thank sleigh helpers

Spalding Lions have presented cheques to the many organisations that helped them on the Sleigh nights throughout December.

Without the help of these groups, the Lions would be unable to make as many visits with Santa as they do.

Recipients were St Barnabas Hospice, Cowbit Tiny Tots, Gosberton LIVES, the Callum Pite charity, Pinchbeck Carnival, Spalding United FC Juniors, 1st Pinchbeck Guides, 5th Spalding Guides, 2nd Gosberton Brownies and Donington Rainbows, Brownies and Guides.

Cheques were presented by vice-president Lion Terry Patey.

Spalding PHAB were unable to be there on the night and Donington firefighters were called out on an emergency just before the presentation. Their cheques will be presented at a later date.