Spalding hospital’s Tulip Suite gets cash boost from tea

Spalding Hospice Foundation held a special fundraising tea for the Tulip Suite at Johnson Community Hospital.

Foundation treasurer Coun Elizabeth Sneath said: “We raised £900 which was an amazing total thanks to some generous donations and an excellent raffle. We were delighted with the support we received for the event from over 60 guests.

“The tea party was held at St Nicholas House, Deeping St Nicholas, who provided guests with a delicious afternoon tea. The weather was perfect and we were able to walk around the lovely gardens before we all sat down to enjoy the afternoon.”

The foundation is made up of a small committee of volunteers who are totally committed to supporting the Tulip Suite. The suite is a four-bed palliative care unit on the hospital’s Welland Ward, and each room is named after red tulip varieties grown locally in the past.

Coun Sneath said: “The suite opened in March 2010 and is the truly local hospice for the people of South Holland.”

The foundation’s fundraising helps provide extra training for staff in specialist palliative care as well as buying equipment.

