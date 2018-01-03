Spalding health group named NHS England grant award winner

A support group for people with breathing difficulties in Spalding has been awarded one of eight community grants from NHS England.

The Happy Breathers’ group, which meets at the Ivo Day Centre in Albion Street on Thursdays from 1.30pm until 4.30pm, was given the award through Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service.

Since it started in August 2016, the group has put on weekly sessions for people diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which included bronchitis and emphysema.

An NHS England spokesman said: “The Happy Breathers project helps participants learn about COPD in a relaxed setting and improves patient outcomes by enabling better self-care.

“Patients have been involved from the start and their feedback has helped to steer the project, with participants reporting that they are less socially isolated and more confident about managing their condition through peer support.”

