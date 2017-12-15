SPALDING GUARDIAN CHRISTMAS FOODBANK APPEAL: Seasonal kindness from the Professionals

High-flying executives in South Holland have offered their continued support to foodbanks in the area after making its annual donation to help the needy.

Members of the Spalding Young Professionals group, made up of accountants, estate agents and solicitors based in Spalding and Pinchbeck, paid a visit to Agapecare Foodbank with boxes of tinned food and drinks for those facing a bleak Christmas.

Matt Storey, the group’s chairman, said: “This is the third year that we’ve done this as we wanted to contribute to Agapecare Foodbank’s work again.

“We’ll continue to do this because we know it makes a big difference to people around the area who are less fortunate than ourselves.”

Helping other people is just our business

Spalding Young Professionals put social enterprise into action