Spalding group is much more than ‘just a youth choir’

Youngsters are finding their voices and building their confidence with the help of a youth choir based in Spalding.

Choir Vibe, run by singer-songwriter Liz Lenten meets every Thursday from 5.30-7pm at the South Holland Centre during term-time.

Liz Lenten performing with Live Dead 69. (Photo supplied)

It’s for boys and girls aged 8-18 years. There are no auditions and no experience is necessary - just a love of singing.

However, Liz believes that not enough people know the choir exists and is eager to get the message out there that everyone is welcome.

She said: “It builds the children’s confidence and they make new friends.

“Most have joined on their own and can be a little nervous to start but new friendships are formed in the choir and they get the chance to experience performing.

“The songs we learn are old and new from Tracy Chapman, to Paul Simon and Bob Marley to Ed Sheeran and Adele.

“Some of the children might know the older songs as they’ve heard covers or the songs have been used on adverts so it’s nice to give them the chance to rediscover the music.

“Everything is taught by ear so children do not have to read music.”

And Liz said that the choir has also helped children who have been bullied.

She said: “It’s helped their confidence no end. When they join Choir Vibe they become part of a team and you see them transition.

“They look after each other.”

The singers will be at the Spalding Music Centre concert in March and Tulip Fest in May .

Past performances have been at the Royal Albert Hall and Oxford Castle.

The choir receives funding from Lincolnshire Music and Education Hub and it costs just £3 per session for children to take part.

Liz is on tour with Live Dead 69 (featuring former members of the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Starship) so there is no session on February 8.

To find out more about Choir Vibe, call 01775 841750 or email liz@scarletrecording.co.uk

