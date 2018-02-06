Spalding grandma Margaret Lound’s one hundred pounds

Spalding grandma Margaret Lound popped into the town’s new branch of The Nottingham to see how her savings were doing – and came out £100 richer!

The 78-year-old former Norwich and Peterborough Building Society customer made the journey to check out her investment bond after hearing that The Nottingham had taken over the premises.

A fan of face-to-face, branch-based advice, Mrs Lound coincidentally happened to turn up on the day staff were holding a ‘branch warming’ event to celebrate being in Spalding.

She took part in a no obligation £100 prize draw and less than 24 hours later received a call to say that her name had come out of the hat and she had won the money.

Mrs Lound said: “When I heard that the Norwich and Peterborough was closing I wasn’t too happy and I said to my son that I really didn’t want to have to travel all the way to Boston to visit a branch and see people face-to-face.

“So I was delighted to hear that The Nottingham were taking over and even more pleased when I popped into the branch and saw they had retained two of the staff, who are really lovely.

“To hear I had won the £100 was a nice surprise. I’ve only ever won very small prizes on raffles in the past. I joked to my son that I will probably now be receiving begging letters!”

