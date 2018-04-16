Spalding Grammar School students engineers of their own success

Three 17-year-old engineering students from Spalding Grammar School enjoyed success in a national event.

The ‘Trigonometric ‘ team’s remote control vehicle design fought off stiff competition to take third place in the Land Rover 4x4 in Schools Technology Challenge.

Megan Kendall, Tristan McNeill and Samuel Eady have now own a coveted place at the Challenge’s World Finals, which last year was held in Abu Dhabi.

Team Manager Megan said: “It’s been a real challenge and it’s a shock to be going to the World Finals, as we really didn’t expect to be on the podium. There’s a lot of work to do now, but the competition has really inspired us to stay in engineering and to keep going.”

Rocky roads, tight bridges, steep hills and deep tunnels are just a few of the obstacles which their vehicle had to navigate on the test track that wound round, through and over a pair of Land Rover Discovery SUVs.

With a verbal presentation to a team of judges, producing a well-designed graphic display of work, presenting their engineering knowledge and innovative thinking of their model vehicle design, the teams had to excel in a number of disciplines.

New for this year’s national finals was the Autonomous Coding Challenge, introducing students to the design and development of future autonomous vehicles. The task required them to write code to enable an autonomous, self-driving, vehicle to complete a course in the fastest time.