Spalding GP surgery labelled ‘inadequate’

A Spalding health surgery has been put into special measures after it was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Pennygate Health Centre was given the rating in an official report published on December 28, following the inspection on October 19, 2017.

It shows a fall in standards at the surgery, which has 3,460 patients, since its last inspection in February 2015. Then, it received an overall rating of ‘good.’

In the latest report, key findings by inspectors showed:

○ A leadership structure was in place but there was insufficient leadership capacity and limited governance arrangements in place

○ Patients were at risk of harm because some systems and processes in place were not effective to keep them safe. (Such as patient safety alerts, safeguarding, medicine reviews and monitoring of patients on high risk medicines.)

○ Risks to patients were assessed but the systems and processes to address these risks were not implemented well enough to ensure patients were kept safe.

○ The practice did not have a robust system in place to monitor the training of the GPs and staff within the practice.

The report did find that feedback from people who use the service and stakeholders was positive with 34 patients expressing high levels of satisfaction about all aspects of the care and treatment they received.

It also found the feedback from comments cards it reviewed said patients felt they were treated with care, compassion, dignity and respect.

A spokesperson for NHS South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We are disappointed that Pennygate Health Centre, Spalding, has been rated ‘inadequate’ and subsequently placed into ‘special measures’ by the Care Quality Commission, following its inspection on 19 October 2017.

“We are working with the practice to ensure that the areas of concern have either been resolved or are being addressed.

“We will continue to offer support to the practice and we will regularly review and monitor its progress. We would like to assure patients of our commitment to commissioning the highest quality, safe care for everyone.”

A full copy of the CQC’s report can be found via its website www.cqc.org.uk

