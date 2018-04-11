Spalding footy match raises £2,000 for firefighter battling brain tumour

A football fundraiser in Spalding raised more than £2,000 towards the £250,000 pioneering medical treatment for terminally ill firefighter Stefan Hawcroft.

Stefan has battled against the devastating effects of a brain tumour for four years.

His condition recently deteriorated and his family started fundraising so Stefan can be treated in Germany.

More than £93,000 has been raised so far.

Spalding United’s ground saw firefighters under the age of 30 taking on their older colleagues in a match tied 3-3.

They were joined by comedian and Soccer AM co-host Lloyd Griffith who gave up his time to play in the match and meet fans after the game.

Divisional commander and match player Dave Gilbert said: “Everyone in the service is doing their bit to help raise this large amount of money.

“There are lots of people that have worked alongside Stefan and people that completed their recruit training with him, he is a great guy and everyone wants to help.

“Already an enormous amount has been raised, but we need to do more and we are always looking for more fundraising ideas.”

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “Firefighters from across Lincolnshire have been touched by the plight of their colleague Stefan Hawcroft and determined to support the campaign in any way they can. Our thoughts and best wishes remain with Stefan and his family at this difficult time.”

• Anyone wishing to donate to Stefan’s cause can click here

