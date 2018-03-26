Spalding firefighters raise record amount at car wash for the bravest man

Have your say

Scores of cars made tracks for Spalding Fire Station on Saturday as people rallied to the aid of a firefighter battling a brain tumour.

Stefan Hawcroft (29) has been told there’s nothing more the NHS can do and his last hope is pioneering immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

His family have launched a £250,000 appeal to fund the treatment and – on Saturday – Spalding firefighters held a car wash to boost the fundraising.

Spalding firefighter Petra Barneveld-Taylor said: “We raised a whopping £1,171 at the car wash, the most we have ever raised at a car wash.”

The original total stood at £1,150 but a couple of late donations took it higher.

Firefighters are also staging a charity football match at Spalding United’s ground, KO at 7pm on Wednesday, April 4.

It’s a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue under 30s and over 30s match ... and comedian and Soccer AM co-host Lloyd Griffith has made the team.

• More on Stefan’s battle and the fundraising to help inside tomorrow’s Lincolnshire Free Press.

Previously ...

Spalding firefighters in fundraisers for colleague battling brain tumour