Spalding firefighters in fundraisers for colleague battling brain tumour

Two fundraisers are being held for a firefighter battling a brain tumour whose last hope is pioneering immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

Spalding Fire Station holds its charity car wash for Stefan Hawcroft (29) from 10am-2pm on Saturday, and there will be a charity football match – the under 30s against the over 30s – at Spalding United’s ground, starting at 7pm on April 4.

Stefan has been an active firefighter in Lincolnshire while having chemotherapy and radio therapy treatment over the last five years for an inoperable brain tumour.

But, on his birthday (January 25), Stefan was rushed into hospital for emergency surgery.

Stefan’s condition worsened so much that he was given only four weeks to live.

He and fiance Rebecca brought their wedding forward by 18 months and were married on February 21.

There is no further treatment Stefan can have on the NHS.

Now Stefan’s family are trying to raise money so he can have four sessions of immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

The goal is £250,000 and so far £46,580 has been raised.

Stefan’s firefighting colleagues call him “one of the bravest people we have in the brigade” and are seeking public support for their two charity events as well as donations to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for Stefan’s treatment.

Readers can donate by clicking here