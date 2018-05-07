Spalding firefighters called into action twice in an hour

Have your say

Spalding firefighters were called out to two incidents within an hour yesterday (Sunday, May 6) evening.

First, they attended a fire in a garden on Rivergate, Spalding just after 7pm. Crew used a hose reel jet and a dry powder extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Then they were were called to a blaze on St Helena Drive, Spalding, at 7.54pm - the crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

On Saturday night, just after 9pm, the Kirton fire crew used a hose reel to put out a fire on Pitcher Row Lane, Algarkirk.