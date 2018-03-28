Spalding Fire Station’s record-breaker for colleague with inoperable brain tumour

Spalding firefighters had a record-breaking car wash on Saturday as scores of people backed their fundraising for a colleague who has an inoperable brain tumour.

Including donations, a whopping £1,171 was raised with more than 100 cars getting hosed down.

Thanks to South Holland District Council and Spalding United, there’s another big fundraiser for Stefan Hawcroft (29) with a charity football match at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, KO 7pm on Wednesday, April 4. (Gates open at 6pm for raffle and games).

The last hope for firefighter Stefan is pioneering immunotherapy treatment in Germany because all options on the NHS are exhausted.

Dubbed ‘the bravest man’ by family who set up a £250 appeal on GoFundMe, Stefan has a special place in the hearts of his colleagues as he remained at work while undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Several firefighters at Spalding went to training school with Stefan and share a special bond.

Spalding firefighter Petra Barneld-Taylor, who trained with him, said: “Stefan absolutely loves the job. He was a retained firefighter in Derbyshire before coming to Lincolnshire ... one of his dreams was to become a firefighter.

“He got diagnosed with the tumour just after training school. You don’t want that to happen to anyone.”

Petra sometimes saw Stefan at his station, Lincoln South, and always had a hug for him.

Stefan’s health has since deteriorated and he brought forward his wedding by 18 months, marrying Rebecca on February 21, after being given only weeks to live.

The charity football match sees Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue over 30s and under 30 do battle on the pitch, with a guest appearance by comedian and Soccer AM co-host Lloyd Griffith.

Tulips chairman Andy Gay said both the club and the council, which owns the ground, were quick to say ‘yes’ to staging the match when Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue asked.

Andy said: “These guys risk their lives for us every time they go out.”

Earlier this year, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the club so play went ahead that day.

To donate to the GoFundMe site to help pay for Stefan’s treatment please click this link

Previously ...

Spalding firefighters in fundraisers for colleague battling brain tumour

Spalding firefighters raise record amount at car wash for the bravest man