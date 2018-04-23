Spalding Fire Station needs enthusiastic crew members like Harry

Firefighter Harry Bell works four days on and four days off in his new whole-time job at Spalding Fire Station ...

He loves the job because he spends those days off as an on-call firefighter in Stamford.

Firefighter Harry Bell, pictured front with cutting gear, and watch commander support Paul Barkway. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG101TW

Spalding Fire Station wants to add to its own-on call team – the job that used to be known as ‘retained’ or part-time firefighters – and Harry joined forces with boss Paul Barkway, watch commander support, to explain some attractions of the role.

Harry (48), who is ex-Army, became an on-call firefighter five years ago and says: “I like the camaraderie and the team work. Having the opportunity to find that again, especially at my age, is fantastic.”

There’s also the joy of helping people who may be injured in road accidents or about to lose everything in a house fire.

Harry said: “We are helping people out of cars who have hurt themselves, saving houses rather than letting them burn down to the ground, but there can be sad times when we can’t do that and it doesn’t feel so good.”

On-call firefighters learn the same skills as whole-time colleagues but generally have day jobs where they can drop everything at a moment’s notice in an emergency.

One of Harry’s more memorable calls came when he was about to pay for his supermarket shopping and he had to abandon it and run.

Paul’s duties include being a watch manager at Spalding and supporting firefighters at Donington and Holbeach.

He says this area is generally ok for on-call firefighters to work nights and weekends but more volunteers are needed for Monday-Friday daytime shifts.

Volunteers can be male or female but must be aged 18 or more, physically fit and live within five minutes travelling time of the fire station in West Elloe Avenue. There’s no upper age limit.

On-call firefighters are paid.

• For more details call the recruitment hotline 0800 3580204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-fire-and-rescue/

The website allows you to apply online and says all digital applications should be returned to recruitment@lincoln.fire-uk.org

To go straight to the website, please click here.

