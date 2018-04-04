Spalding drink driver tells magistrates she has sold her car

Have your say

A motorist sobbed in court as magistrates banned her from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving.

Alison Girdlestone (51), of Meadowgate Lane, Spalding admitted driving with excess alcohol on February 27, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Girdlestone was seen by police driving her car in Belisana Road at 2.40pm after information had been passed to them.

She was arrested after providing a positive breath test.

She gave a reading of 71 microgramme of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Ms Girdlestone had “come to court very ashamed”, but there had been “nothing said that the manner of her driving was impaired”.

Ms Girdlestone, who told magistrates she had sold the car, was banned from driving for 17 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 17 weeks.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.