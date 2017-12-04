Spalding councillor in key meeting with police over street lights switch-off

A panel led by Spalding councillor Angela Newton is to question Lincolnshire Police on its findings over a lack of evidence between part-night street lighting and crime.

Initial findings from the force say there is no evidence to suggest the Lincolnshire County Council initiative has increased overnight crime while it admits overall crime, at all hours of the day, has gone up by 4 per cent compared to a national 11 per cent rise.

While it was most likely that speed caused each driver to run out of road, and end up knocking down two walls, it’s pitch black at that location and lack of lighting could have contributed to the accidents. Spalding councillor Angela Newton

In Spalding, residents have been speaking out about crimes they believe were committed because of the midnight-6am switch-off, as well as accidents that have seen garden walls, streetlights and a telegraph pole demolished.

Coun Newton chairs the county council scrutiny panel on the impact of the part-night switch-off and, on Tuesday, that panel will speak to a top police officer to learn more about the police stance.

On Saturday, eight people attended Coun Newton’s surgery held with fellow district ward councillor Graham Dark.

Coun Newton said: “We had various issues raised by eight people but the common thread was the part-night lighting. All touched on the fear of crime and a couple mentioned vehicles being broken into on The Parkway a few days after the commencement of the part-night lighting.

“On two different occasions cars have run off the road in Hawthorn Bank, near the bend in the road outside number 90, twice demolished residents’ walls, knocked over two lampposts – one in each accident – and a telegraph pole.”

The accident also means a third light close to the junction with The Parkway won’t work.

Coun Newton says the county council has told her the lights won’t be replaced until January and she’s worried there will be more accidents at the spot.

She said: “While it was most likely that speed caused each driver to run out of road, and end up knocking down two walls, it’s pitch black at that location and lack of lighting could have contributed to the accidents.”

Coun Newton is also concerned about cyclists without lights being a danger to themselves and others on pavements and roads.

• Email your letters to the editor: jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

No link between street lights switch-off and crime levels, say police

Street lights switch off: People are afraid to walk in the dark

Public scathing over street lights review