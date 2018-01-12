Spalding Club starts 2018 in style with lunch for 60

Have your say

More than 60 people, including two founder members, attended the Spalding Ladies Probus Club annual invitation lunch at the town’s Woodlands Hotel.

Anne Baylis and Beryl Chatham were members at the outset when the club for retired business and professional people began in 1992.

The invitation lunch allows members to bring their partner or a friend to the gathering.

Members and guests were welcomed to Wednesday’s lunch by president Jennifer Peacock.

As well as enjoying a wonderful meal, the gathering had a feast of music with entertainment from duo The Two Of Us.

Sylvia Godding, who joined the club in 1998, says around 30-35 members meet at the Woodlands on the second Wednesday of the month, when they have a meal and then listen to a guest speaker.

She said: “The club has been going for a long, long time and we celebrated our 25th anniversary last year.”

Sylvia said the club is a real boon for members who live alone.

“I just really enjoy it,” she said. “It gets you out and you meet people.”

• If you are interested in joining, call secretary Madeleine Grimmett on 01775 760099.

