Spalding class to be taught secrets of hypnobirthing – the technique believed to be used by Duchess Kate

There was press speculation this week that the Duchess of Cambridge had eased the birth of the new prince with mindfulness techniques used in hypnobirthing.

Those techniques will be taught at a free, one-off class in Spalding, led by Spalding hypnobirthing teacher Keira Williamson and her mentor, Sophie Fletcher, the Grantham-based lecturer and best-selling author of Mindful Hypnobirthing.

The class is open to mums-to-be and birthing partners, who will pick up tips on their role in making mum feel safe.

Keira (24) was inspired by Sophie’s book and employed hypnobirthing techniques when her little girl, Esther (2), was born and she studied with Sophie so she could teach the subject.

Keira said: “I know a lot of people can have really positive birth experiences just by reading the book alone and I did myself.

“I just thought this introductory workshop would help people understand the basics without going into a lot of detail. Some people can’t always afford to attend a workshop so we are hosting a free, shortened version.”

Press reports suggest that the new prince could be Kate’s third child to be born using hynobirthing techniques, a mindfulness or self-hypnosis practice designed to ensure mums remain calm and controlled from the moment they go into labour.

Benefits of staying calm include helping the body to release hormones like oxytocin, encouraging contractions, and endorphins that help numb pain and help you feel good.

“I love a royal baby,” says Keira. “I think it’s great.”

So far, she’s guided 40 couples – expectant mums and their birthing partners – through hypnobirthing techniques.

She said: “Quite a lot of my ladies have gone on to have drug-free births.

“Some of my ladies have had inductions but they have had really beautiful birth stories, which you don’t often hear with inductions.”

Last November, we featured Keira as she launched a project to create a video aimed at combating the loneliness of bringing up a baby, and that project is still ongoing.

She said at the time: “It takes a village to bring up a baby but most mums tend to feel isolated and our village has been replaced by four walls and a mobile phone.”

The free hypnobirthing session in Spalding is open to health professionals who deal with maternity.

Keira said: “Midwives, student midwives or birth workers are also welcome if they would like to understand more.”

The class takes place from 10am-midday on May 13 at the Padma Yoga Studious, in the Constitutional Club, Broad Street, Spalding.

To book a place please call Keira on 07415 374095 or visit the Facebook page The Heart to Heart Doula.

