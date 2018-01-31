Spalding chippie serves up portion of charity for Pennygate Foundation

Customers at a Spalding chip shop have backed a charity helping elderly, homeless and needy people in town out of the January blues.

Pennygate Foundation has a little more cash for its work after Westlode Fisheries gave it a share of its Christmas Eve takings, plus donations from customers.

Fardous Ali and her father Khalid Masoud, from the chip shop in Westlode Street, presented a cheque for £155 to Pennygate Foundation trustee Brenda Wickham on Tuesday.

Speaking about their kind gesture, Fardous said: “We were looking for a local charity to give the money to and some of our customers suggested Pennygate Foundation because it helps the homeless and children with special needs.

“Brenda was very pleased and she said that it will come in very handy because there are some many things they do for the community.”

Fardous and her family decided to open up for six hours on Christmas Eve when people could buy fish and chips, as well as other meals, in the knowledge that some of their cash would be going to a good cause.

Brenda said: “It was extremely nice of Westlode Fisheries and the community to give us the donation which go towards helping to provide food for people in need.

“The money will be used for a range of things because there are lots of people in Spalding who have different needs and we help homeles people, families who are struggling foodwise, people with physical and learning disabilities and dementia.”

Fardous and her family are now looking to help another charity in Spalding, possible with a collection at their shop over Easter.

“All businesses should do something to give a little back to the community because if they do, it helps to make a difference,” Fardous said.

• Anyone with an hour or two to spare can volunteer at Pennygate Foundation and to find out more, call 01775 421001.

