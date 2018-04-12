Spalding cattery with penthouse pads for pampered pussycats

Luxury pads for cats who love creature comforts have opened at a newly built cattery and small pets centre on the outskirts of Spalding.

Pampered pussycats have their own apartments, with thermostatically controlled heating, and there’s a roomy lounge with a comfy-cat bed – or penthouse – above, purrfect for popping up some steps for a catnap.

Lady Tiger settles in to her luxury pad. (SG100418-158TW)

Older, less active cats can enjoy snoozing in a bed on the same level as the lounge.

There are double apartments so cats from the same family can play together on their holiday in the countryside ... and there’s a separate, purpose built centre for other small pets, including birds.

The idea for the luxury cattery came from Geoff Wright, who runs Geoff Wright Home Improvements, and he and son Steven put the concrete base down last September and have spent the last four months building the cattery.

Geoff built his house on the Swindler’s Drove site, naming it Stevedon after Steven and daughter Donna Sharman, and the new business venture is known as Stevedon Cattery & Small Pets.

Last June, Geoff talked to this newspaper about his dream of opening a luxury cattery, to be run by Steven, and this week revealed it has exceeded his dreams.

“It looks absolutely stunning,” said Geoff. “It’s better than I ever anticipated to be fair.”

Originally he had intended to install Astro Turf walking areas so each pussycat guest could stroll around with the feel of grass under their feet, but regulations say all surfaces must be washable so the plan has been tweaked to a green, rubber-coated area.

Thermostats mean the guests can be warm in winter or real cool cats in summer.

Napping is a treat as the penthouses are kitted out with the softest of pillows and luxury pile carpets.

The Wrights this week welcomed their first guest, called Lady Tiger, who was very much at home in the lap of luxury.

The family have their own cat Tom for more than 18 years but sadly his brother, Jerry, passed away from old age.

• Do you have a new venture? Email our editor jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

New build will be the cat’s whiskers

From our website ...

Spalding Guardian columnist John Ward revisits some mad motoring inventions

Gosberton church minister in name and shame call over pet owners who won’t pick up dog poo