Spalding care home resident Margaret is all for ‘Digni-tea’

Spalding St John’s Care Home resident Margaret Iddenenden was among those marking Dignity Action Day at a Digni-tea party.

The day gives health and social workers as well as the public an opportunity to uphold people’s rights to dignity in care.

Residents, staff and visitors wrote down their thoughts on dignity on leaves that residents had painted and cut out. The leaves were then tied on to their ‘Dignity Tree’.

Home manager Juliet Peall said: “The idea of Dignity Action Day is to highlight a more respectful way of behaving towards vulnerable people but also reminds everyone that staff have a right to be treated with dignity and respect too.”

Dignity Action Day is celebrated on February 1.

