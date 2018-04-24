Spalding care home in line for three national awards?

Spalding care home Cedar Falls could be in line for national awards for its pioneering sensory garden as well as dementia care.

The home is also nominated for the best care home in a group award in the 2018 Care Home Awards, which will be held at the ExCel, London, on June 27.

Cedar Falls is part of the Lincolnshire-based Tanglewood Group, and the overall group is nominated in two further categories, best small care home group and best non-clinical facilities.

The sensory garden is designed so people with dementia can enjoy it in safety, and its development was recently featured in our sister paper, the Lincolnshire Free Press.

Tanglewood founder and director Tracy Ann Shelbourn said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists for not one, but five awards at the Care Home Awards this year.”

