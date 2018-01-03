Spalding care home celebrates 20 years

Have your say

Ashwood Nursing and Care Home in Spalding celebrated its 20th birthday with a special party for staff, residents and their families.

Health care professionals, friends and local MP John Hayes also joined the Spalding Common home for the celebration.

“Ashwood has always had a fantastic reputation in Spalding and has won several awards for care over the years” said Suria Webb, who was Ashwood’s first manager and now operations manager at Country Court Care, who run the home.

“Our success has been down to our dedicated and loyal staff.”

Current manager Manu Magar added: “We took this opportunity to thank some of our staff who have been with us at Ashwood since the start.

“Our dedicated and long serving staff team are what has made Ashwood such a lovely care home and we would like to take this opportunity to recognise their dedication”.

Long servers include housekeepers Karen Blackham and Mark Cook. Mark joined the home through the Shaw Trust Scheme in a voluntary capacity and has been a very loyal, honest and reliable employee over the years.

Ashwood was awarded a Top 20 Recommended Care Homes Award for the East Midlands for 2017 by carehome.co.uk

It is home to 47 residents and offers nursing, residential and specialist dementia care.