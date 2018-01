Members of 1st Spalding Boys’ Brigade and 2nd Spalding Girls’ Brigade presented a cheque for £300 to Peter Warren of the RNLI, which was raised at a coffee morning.

The Brigades are very grateful for a talk on water safety given by Terry Carter, also from RNLI.

The Brigade welcomes new girls and boys from five- to 18-years-old, so just come along at 5.50pm on Tuesdays in term time to Spalding Baptist Church in Swan Street.