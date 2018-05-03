Spalding ball gives massive cash boost to three charities

Good causes are celebrating after receiving bumper cash payouts from the successful Two Lips Ball held at Springfields Events Centre in March.

The ball was organised by the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland, and the club has now given £1,800 each to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at Peterborough, Marie Curie, which provides end of life care to people in their own homes, and to its own Rotary charities.

Rotarian Peter Atkinson presented cheques to representatives of the charities at The Woodlands Hotel, Spalding.

Mr Atkinson said the club wanted to reiterate its thanks to all sponsors and supporters for their “magnificent help in raising funds for such worthwhile local causes”.

More than 200 people attended the ball and highlights included music from an award-winning Bee Gees tribute band.

