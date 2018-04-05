Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Support’s joy at cracking Easter egg hunt

More than 500 children and their families poured into Spalding’s Ayscoughfee Gardens for the first ever Easter egg hunt there organised by Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity’s Spalding and Holbeach committee had expected to see around 200 children but 560 youngsters took part in the treasure-hunt style event.

“It totally exceeded our expectations,” said Catherine Stone, chairman of the branch fundraising committee. “We had bought 200 Easter eggs but had to make two emergency runs to the supermarket for top-ups.”

The event raised an amazing £1,100 for the charity’s work supporting people living with cancer and their families.

Families also enjoyed picnicking in the grounds and there were games to enjoy, such as splat the rat and hoopla, and a chance to meet this newspaper’s mascot, Spike.

