Spalding and Bourne are top of the class in national school guide

Spalding High School and Bourne Grammar have been named in the top ten secondary state schools in the East Midlands.

The Sunday Times Parent Power School Guide, released on November 26, put Bourne Grammar at number five and Spalding High at number seven.

Head teacher at Bourne Grammar Jonathan Maddox.

The guide rates the schools by their recent exam results.

Nationally, Spalding High came in at 205 out of the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, and Bourne Grammar at 143, according to the guide. Spalding Grammar School also made it into the top 2,000 nationally, achieving a rank of number 259.

Head teacher at Spalding High School, Michele Anderson, said: “The High School are delighted that the achievements of our students have been recognised within the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Survey and National Progress 8 Value Added results”.

Progress 8 measures schools not just on the results that pupils achieve, but on how much progress they have made since they started secondary school.

“We are very pleased that the students have done so well in the newly reformed GCSE subjects, a set of examinations widely being described as the hardest since the old O Levels.

“They should be as proud of themselves as we are of them.

“Our Progress 8 Value Added score is a further indication of how well the students, the staff and the school has done and places us within the top 10 secondary schools for Progress 8 within Lincolnshire.

“These GCSE results remain a testament to the very high standards set at the High School and to the hard work of all students and staff, supported by parents and governors.”

Head teacher at Bourne Grammar School, Jonathan Maddox, said: “Our students worked hard to achieve their excellent results, responding to the challenges presented by new syllabi and making the most of the support given by their teachers.

“It is always a great joy to see the students celebrating on results day. Our students have, once again, achieved some wonderful results of which they can all be extremely proud.

“The students who obtained their GCSE results this year were the first cohort following the school’s expansion. We now have some 650 students competing for our 240 Year 7 places each year, from over 100 primary feeder schools.”

