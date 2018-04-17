Spalding am-dram group SADOS is crisis as it loses HQ

Spalding am-dram group SADOS has plunged into a real life drama because it will lose its HQ and rehearsal space next year – and has launched a £100,000 appeal to buy premises.

SADOS (Spalding Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society) is a charity founded in 1870 and the oldest society of its kind in England.

It is now seeking Lottery cash, looking for grants, and fundraising with a crowdfunding page on JustGiving as well as daring to hope that an arts’ lover will donate a barn or a building that can be converted.

Secretary Jodie Schweikhardt said SADOS has been based at a building affectionately known as The Shed, in Monks House Lane, for the last 13 years but it is being sold.

She said: “The thought of having nowhere to rehearse or store our set pieces, wardrobe and props is devastating. This is a crisis for us as we cannot afford to rent so are looking at funding options to enable us to buy a property.”

SADOS has used The Shed rent free, while paying to heat it, and had previously been in Spalding’s old fire station until forced to move on.

The group is currently rehearsing Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and despite its worries the show will go on at The South Holland Centre from May 15-19.

Currently SADOS has 40 to 50 members.

Jodie said: “We pride ourselves on being an all inclusive society, with people from all walks of life. People join us for many reasons; to act, sing, help behind the scenes, or just for the social interaction and to escape their everyday lives. We welcome all ages, all races, all religions, all sexual orientations, all gender identities, all abilities and disabilities without exception. We believe in equality and diversity, and we love to bring enjoyment to the local community.”

• To help email sadosmail@googlemail.com or visit www.justgiving.com and type ‘SADOS’ in the search box.

You can also go to the JustGiving funraising site by clicking here

