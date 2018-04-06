Spalding A-level student Megan on trip of a lifetime with the Scouts

Spalding Grammar School A-level student Megan Kendall is representing the UK on a trip of a lifetime with the Scouts.

Megan, who turns 18 this month, will attend Roverway 2018 in The Netherlands from July 21 to August 2.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting lots of new people at Roverway”, said Megan. “To help I’ve been learning Dutch online so I hope I can use this new skill to make some international friends for life.”

She’s one of a 300-strong UK contingent who will join 3,000 Guides and Scouts from other nations.

Part of the trip will involve multi-national teams journeying around The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg, when they will be challenged to camp in an unusual spot, such as on a rooftop, do community work and ride a classic Dutch tandem bike.

The event opens in Amsterdam and then switches to The Hague for a beach-side opening ceremony before the multi-national teams are formed. And the finale is at Scoutinglandgoed Zeewolde, east of Amsterdam, when participants will try a range of water activities and attend training and development sessions.

Megan’s mum, Jo, told us: “Megan started as a Rainbow and then worked her way through Brownies and Guides.

“When she achieved her Baden Powell Award at 14, she decided she fancied a change and the joined South Holland District Explorers at the Spalding unit, where she has been since.

“Over the last four years she has attended a number of camps including Poacher in Lincoln, Run to the fun in Cornwall, Essex Jamboree in Chelmsford, Landsmót Skáta in Iceland, Nijam in Bangor (Northern Ireland) and now she is attending Roverway in the Nethelands in July 2018.

“Megan is currently a Young Leader at 1st Spalding Cubs and hopes to become an adult leader when she turns 18.

“She has also recently attended a selection event to attend the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia as part of the International Service Team in July 2019. We hope to find out soon if she has been successful.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls has offered his support saying “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK Contingent.”

From our website ...

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the pioneering National Centre for Food Manufacturing at Holbeach

More buses added to Spalding to Boston villages’ service ... but there’s a use it or lose it warning

Sport Relief at Sutton St James