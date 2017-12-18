South Holland’s young artists are real stars at designing Christmas cards

Amazing young artists have been in big demand designing Christmas cards for MP John Hayes and Spalding estate agents Sedge Homes.

Sedge have just adopted The Garth School as their charity for the year and, thanks to artists at the school, have sent out Christmas cards featuring a collection of their designs.

Garth Christmas card designers with the team from Sedge estate agents in Spalding. SG151117-247TW

Sedge were bowled over by all of the Christmas scenes but picked the entry from Zuzanna as the winner because the 12-year-old painted it with her right foot.

Sonia Rolfe, sales and office manager at Sedge, said: “She’s not got very good movement in her hands so that was quite a big thing to draw a face on a star on top of a Christmas tree.

“We have bought Zuzanna a singing reindeer because she loves reindeer and she likes anything that sings and dances.”

The Spalding school also entered the MP’s annual Christmas card competition along with pupils from The Priory School, Spalding, and Gosberton House Academy.

Garth School pupil Zuzanna with her winning card.

Winners were Daanish Jackson (4) from Gosberton House Academy, Lily Walmsley (12) from The Priory School and Toby Smith (10) and James Calvey (age 15) from The Garth School.

The MP was extremely delighted with all of the entries and had a very hard task to choose winners.

He said: “I enjoyed looking at all of the entries which were of a very high standard. The children, their families and the schools deserve to be very proud.”

He presented winners with their cards at the Springfields Santa Grotto and competition sponsors were there to congratulate them.

The winning card that Garth pupil Zuzanna (12) painted with her foot.

• Sponsors were Springfields Outlet Shopping, Duncan & Toplis (Mr D Gratton), Turners Fish Restaurant (Mr Philip Hall), Broadgate Builders (Mr I Canham), Addo Food Group Spalding Bakery, Moore Thompson, GBSG Ltd (Mrs M Stanley-Grant), Seagate Homes Ltd (Mr H King) and Tonic Health (Mr M Morris).

