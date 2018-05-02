South Holland’s flower festivals draw thousands ... and some ‘alien’ TV stars

Commonwealth Games medallist Aaron Heading and BBC Radio Lincolnshire breakfast presenter Scott Dalton were among those officially opening popular church flower festivals at the weekend.

Next it’s the turn of non-Earthly guests as the Daleks put in special appearances at St Mary’s Church in Pinchbeck, proving there’s a lot of life in the festivals which remain open daily up to and including Bank Holiday Monday.

‘Time’ is the theme of the Pinchbeck event and the alien metal guests at St Mary’s include genuine Daleks from the original Peter Cushing film and later BBC TV shows, and you can meet them from 10am-5pm on Saturday, 2pm-5pm on Sunday and 10am-5pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Aaron Heading was in his home town of Long Sutton, where St Mary’s hosted spectacular displays on the theme of Realms of Fantasy, with scenes from blockbusters such as Harry Potter.

Chris Hayward, from the Long Sutton church, said: “People come from a long way away and people come back year after year and they always say Long Sutton is the best.”

Scott Dalton was just a short distance from his native Boston and even had a flower arrangement dedicated to him as St Peter and St Paul’s, Gosberton, celebrated ‘Lincolnshire Personalities’.

Gosberton vicar the Rev Ian Walters said Scott arrived early, had a tour of the displays with flower festival mastermind Val Brocklehurst, and stayed on for a couple of hours chatting to those involved in the event and to visitors.

Mr Walters said the festival normally attracts 2,500 to 3,000 people and, by Tuesday lunchtime, visitor numbers were up on last year.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “We have got three coaches arriving today.”

While most church flower festivals have their last day on Bank Holiday Monday, Crowland Abbey holds its craft fair that day from 10am-4pm.

St Paul’s Church at Fulney, Spalding, has its final flower festival day on Tuesday while Donington finishes on Sunday.

From our website ...

EuroMillions winner in Lincolnshire scoops £1 million

Two NHS dentists on the way to Spalding

Pinchbeck parents rose to village school’s baking challenge