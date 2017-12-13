South Holland’s claimant count goes up but there are jobs out there

More people were claiming benefits in South Holland and Spalding than a year ago as November’s Labour Market Statistics were revealed today (Wednesday).

In South Holland, the claimant count went up by 30 to 635 while the figure for Spalding alone was up by 45 to 630. The figures include some people who are working, while claiming the new benefit, Universal Credit (UC), but the full roll-out of UC is not expected to take effect in this district until July next year.

UC will see the amalgamation of six key benefits, jobseeker’s allowance, child tax credit, housing benefit, income support, income-based jobseeker’s allowance and income-related employment and support allowance.

Stuart Roberts, an employer adviser at Boston Jobcentre, said the benefits system will be simpler with UC.

He said people now claiming jobseeker’s allowance would have their claim shut down once their working hours exceeded 16 but, with UC, benefits are withdrawn at a consistent and predictable rate.

Mr Roberts says: “There are jobs out there. There are always people who are actively recruiting.”

He said Spalding Jobcentre is meeting with “a major factory in the Spalding area” to set up a sector-based work academy.

Sector-based work academies help meet employers’ immediate and future recruitment needs and bring benefits to people taking part, including pre-employment training, a work experience placement and a guaranteed job interview.

Jobcentres in Spalding, Boston and Sleaford have also just completed a joint Security Industry Authority (SIA) course to open doors for people looking for a variety of jobs, which could include security at nightclubs or football grounds.

The Jobcentre will stage a jobs fair in Spalding in the spring and employers who want to take part can email stuart.roberts@dwp.gsi.gov.uk

