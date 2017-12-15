South Holland Rocks launched

Sharp-eyed youngsters can win a top prize by finding specially-painted rocks hidden in parks and play areas across South Holland over the school Christmas holidays.

‘South Holland Rocks’ is being organised by South Holland District Council as part of the authority’s new ‘think before you light up’ campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of second-hand smoke.

From Wednesday, December 20, the council is asking youngsters aged up to 16 to hunt for the rocks which are painted with SHDC’s smoke-free mascot Big Cig.

Coun Anthony Casson, portfolio holder for public protection, said: “A total of 50 rocks have been painted, with five hidden in some parks across the district. Whoever finds the most by January 6 will win a £25 voucher from Argos.

“Once you find a rock, take a photo and upload it to the council’s Facebook page, if you can then return the rock/rocks to our offices in Priory Road in Spalding with contact details, thus submitting your entry.

“I would like to wish everyone taking part the best of luck, happy rock hunting. We would also like to thank Birchgrove Garden Centre for donating the rocks.”

Five rocks have been hidden in each of the following ten parks across South Holland:

• Casswell Drive Play Area, Quadring

• Railway Lane play area, Sutton Bridge

• Thorney Road in Crowland

• Maple Grove play area in Holbeach

• Tongue End Playing Field, Everard Road,

• Cherry Lane Play Area, Fleet Hargate

• Poachers Gate Play Area, Pinchbeck

• Cornfields Play Area, Holbeach

• Ayscoughfee Gardens in Spalding

• Monkshouse Park in Spalding

For more information about the South Holland Rocks campaign call 01775 761161 or email foodhs@sholland.gov.uk.