Solicitors with Spalding branch identified as ‘One to Watch’

A leading chain of solicitors with a branch in Spalding has been named as ‘One to Watch’ in this year’s Sunday Times survey of the 100 best companies to work for.

Staff at Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, which has eight branches across Lincolnshire and in Newark, answered questions about My Manager, Leadership, My Company, Personal Growth, My Team, Fair Deal, Giving Something Back and Wellbeing.

The answers were used to determine the company’s place in a prestigious list of the country’s top businesses and organisations who are going the extra mile to make their workplace a thriving environment.

Personal Growth, Wellbeing and Giving Something Back were areas highlighted as things the company does well and more than 80 per cent of staff feel they make a valuable contribution and enjoy their work.

Most staff acknowledge that their manager shares information with them and cares about how they feel. When asked what makes Chattertons a great place to work one member of staff commented: “It definitely has a team feel and I feel I can ask anyone for help.”

HR director Liz Tomlinson said: “The results have shown us that that the vast majority of the Chattertons team are highly engaged and motivated at work.

“We have scored particularly well in the areas of Personal Growth, Wellbeing and Giving Something Back. We are now sharing the results with staff and will be working hard to improve our scores for next time.”

The company’s charitable contribution is also seen as very positive. Earlier this year the company handed over more than £11,000 to the Alzeheimer’s Society and continue to fundraise throughout the year by holding various events for their chosen charity.

