Smallholding to make way for 38 new homes?

Up to 38 homes could be built on a smallholding behind the Grade II-listed Gosberton Baptist Church.

Executors of Queenie Dennis are seeking outline consent to develop the land, demolish agricultural buildings and create an access road off Spalding Road.

An access spot that will give room for visibility splays has been agreed with county highways and it’s likely Spalding Road’s 50mph limit will be reduced.

The Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton is disappointed agricultural land will be lost to housing, when brownfield (previously used) sites are available in South Holland.

He said: “My general position on development in Gosberton is that I think the village’s services and facilities are probably pretty fully stretched, particularly, I think, the school.

“There’s a sense where I have a double view because to have more people in the area means more potential members (of the Baptist church) - more people to get to know.”

He believes the loss of agricultural buildings will enhance the setting of the church, saying the architect has been “sensitive” to its location, but hopes ample parking opportunities will be provided on the estate access road to ease the shortage of spaces in the locality.

