Site for new Pinchbeck homes agreed in principle

Developer Kirk Homes has got the go-ahead to produce detailed plans for a new development in Pinchbeck.

Outline planning permission was granted for 40 properties on land bordered by Green Lane to the south and Surfleet Road to the west.

Developer James Kirk told the committee: “I hav always believed this location is ideal. I feel passionate about the quality of homes I wish to build.”

However, Coun James Avery said: “ I am slightly uncomfrotable with this application. There is a 50mph speed limit on this part of the road, but highways have no objection?”

Highways concerns were also voiced by Coun Rodney Grocock, about the country lanes surrounding the site: “They are so small there’s just about room for one car to pass or you have to go onto the dyke side.”

Worries about increased ‘urban sprawl’ were dismissed, with councillors considering there to be enough of a gap between Surfleet and Pinchbeck so as not to blur the village boundaries.