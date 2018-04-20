Sign up and get on your saddle for charity bike ride in Spalding

Cyclists from South Holland and beyond can sign up for a 50-mile bike ride and help raise money for a children’s charity.

he bike ride, which starts and ends in Spalding, takes place on Sunday, May 20, and is in aid of Anna’s Hope which supports children and young people with brain tumours.

Organiser Josh Wright (23), sales manager at Spalding’s Castle Sports Complex, said: “We did the same ride last year, but for the Paralympic charity WheelPower.

“It was over the same distance and we had 25 riders who raised just under £400.

“We stopped off at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, then the next stop was Peele Leisure Centre, Long Sutton, before coming back to Spalding.

“So we’re doing the same ride again, with the same route but hopefully more people.”

Anna’s Hope, founded in October 2006 and based in Stamford, is named after Anna Hughes who sadly died on May 1, 2006, aged just three, having lived with a brain tumour for 15 months.

Josh, of Deeping St James, showed his support for the family by cycling from London to Paris, over 400 miles in five days, raising £1,600 for Anna’s Hope.

Speaking to the Spalding Guardian in April 2014, Josh said: “When I was at secondary school, Anna’s mum Carole came in to talk to us about the charity.

“My cousins knew Anna too as they were in her class at school and so from then on, I did charity events to fundraise for Anna’s Hope.”

Josh hopes to raise at £500 for the charity, with at least double the number of riders taking part next month.

He said: “I think Anna’s Hope does a really good job with the money that a lot of people raise for it.”

It costs £15 to register for the bike ride and you can do so by calling 01775 762178 or email saspalding@1life.co.uk

