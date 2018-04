Have your say

Firefighters rescued six lambs and two ewes after a blaze at an agricultural building in Weston in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Crews from Holbeach and Spalding attended a building in Cross Gate where there was fire damage to a heat lamp and nine square metres of straw.

The blaze was extinguished using one hose reel jet and four sets of breathing apparatus.

The cause was accidental.