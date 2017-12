Police are appealing for information after a shed and garage were broken into in Holbeach between 10pm on December 18 and 5.30pm on December 21.

A selection of items, including power tools and hand tools such as an electric 240v red cement mixer, chisels, a Karcher power washer and a Bosch electric lawnmower were taken from a property on Oakwood Glade.

If you know anything, or have seen any items which you believe to be suspicious, please call 101 and quote incident 348 of December 21.