Seventy years of marriage for South Holland couple

A card from the Queen and two family parties are all part of the celebrations as John and Eve Taylor mark their platinum wedding anniversary.

John (96), who was born in Sutton Bridge, and Eve (94), originally from Beverley, near Hull, have lived in Pinchbeck since 1952.

Both served in the armed forces in wartime, John in the RAF and Eve in the WAAF, and first met in a crowded room at a demob party.

“There were four of us who used to go out on our day off,” said John.

Romance intervened, and four became two, but John left the RAF, returning to Sutton Bridge, while Eve remained in the WAAF until John popped the all important question.

The couple married in Walkington on March 27, 1948.

There was a small family party at the couple’s bungalow on Tuesday and there will be a big family party on Saturday at Spalding Baptist Church Hall when one of the guests will be John’s nephew, Robin Barber, who was a pageboy for them 70 years ago.

Following their marriage, the couple lived with John’s parents in Sutton Bridge and then rented a room at a house in South Parade, Spalding.

But, when Eve was expecting her daughter, Yvonne, the couple were told they couldn’t keep the room.

They returned to Sutton Bridge while their first proper home together was built for them in Pinchbeck.

As well as daughter Yvonne Day, the couple have a son, Pastor Kevin Taylor of South Holland Community Church, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

John and Eve never imagined when they married in 1948 they would still be together 70 years later.

“It doesn’t feel any different,” said Eve. “We just carry on as we are.”

They agree the secret of a long and happy marriage is taking the rough with the smooth.

John said: “Anybody who says they never had an argument, it’s a lot of rubbish.

“The thing is whether you get over the arguments or fall-out, if there is a deep love behind it (your relationship) the little upsets don’t bother you a great deal.”

John attended the Sutton Bridge primary school before studying at Moulton Harrox Grammar School, leaving at the age of 16.

He started work as an apprentice accountant with Hodgson Harris, in The Crescent, Spalding.

John volunteered to go into the RAF when the Second World War started in 1939 and he remained in service for the duration of the conflict.

He was a ground wireless operator and his service saw him spend four years in the Middle East, being stationed in Egypt, North Africa, Tunisia and Italy.

From 1958-1978, John worked for a Spalding TV and electrical shop, Tomblings, in accounts and later became the financial director.

He then switched to a similar business – Coddington’s – which had shops in Pinchbeck and Boston.

He left Coddington’s in 1984, working for another couple of years for Packer and Craven Refrigeration Services, later called Wathes, before retiring.

Eve left school aged 14 and did shop work before, aged 17, she began training as a mental health worker.

She worked at a mental health hospital in Walkington, where her father was also caretaker.

These days John and Eve love their TV and chatting to visiting family and friends.

