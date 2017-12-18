Service sparkled in the snowfall

Have your say

Villagers got well and truly in the festive spirit in Gedney Hill last weekend.

The snow around Holy Trinity Church provided a perfect festive setting for the annual carol service and lights switch-on.

Gedney Hill Community Group organised the service, which was enjoyed by around 50 villagers, young and old.

At the same time, the Christmas lights were turned on around the church and on the tree.

Hot festive fare, including mince pies, plus mulled wine and hot chocolate, were served in an interval during the service.

Church-goers had to take a torch to the church, which was lit by candlelight. adding to the magical atmosphere of the service.

The candles had been made by the village brownies - who carried lanterns to light the way into the church.

On Tuesday, pupils from Gedney Hill CoE Primary School attended their nativity service at the church.