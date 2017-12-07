Second symphony from imagination of ex-Spalding student Crystalla

An award-winning ex-Spalding High School student has composed her second piece of music as part of her studies in Scotland.

Crystalla Serghiou (20) called her nine-minute piece for piano, stringed and woodwind instruments, “Passage to Telos”, a journey through “different textures, material, emotions and stages”.

The piece I have composed is something I connect with in terms of my journey so far, taking different textures, material, emotions and stages, as a long journey can

A winner of Spalding High School’s piano senior solo prize last year and currently studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS), Crystalla said: “Philosophy, ethics and religion are all passions of mine and the word ‘telos’ is a big word in philosophy.

“It means ‘end, purpose or goal’ and the piece I have composed is something I connect with in terms of my journey so far because it begins quite triumphantly and strong, before taking different textures, material, emotions and stages, as a long journey can.”

Crystalla, who was music captain at Spalding High School, previously performed as part of Spalding’s Acoustic Cafe music event at South Holland Centre where her talent was allowed to develop.

She said: “I was born in London and brought up in Cyprus before moving to Spalding three years ago to complete two years of A-level study at Spalding High School.

“I wrote my first piece of music for a piano duo, called ‘The Pantaloon Rag’, in the spring and it was a contemporary piece influenced by my love of ragtime piano music.

“This second piece is, however, rather more open to the listener’s interpretation and own experience.

“But for me, I think of the journey I went through writing this piece when questions came to my mind, such as ‘What am I born to do or become? Why are we here and where are we destined to go?“

Crystalla revealed that she was working on “a big project” with the Glasgow School of Art, Glasgow University, The RCS and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

She said: “I am one of the selected composers, along with three others, from the Conservatoire to compose for this project and collaborate with the orchestra who will be performing our music.

“The show is called ‘Last Futures’ and there will be a performance event in Glasgow next March celebrating the 50th anniversary of the year 1968 (sometimes known as ‘The Year of Revolt’) and generally the late 1960s.

“We are aiming to creative and present the socio-political and artistic movements which came about in those years as a response to rising tensions, as well as investigating radical alternatives for the future in terms of ‘art as action’.

“It is focused on artists, musicians, performers and designers who are all coming together to make a difference with our art forms.”

