Schoolboy (13) in court again over school weapons incident

A 13-year-old schoolboy charged with being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence and being in possession of a bladed article at a Lincolnshire school has today (Monday) appeared in court.

Police were called to the south Lincolnshire school just after 9am on Monday, November 13 after staff dealt with an incident involving a teenage pupil.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they arrested a 13-year-old boy after being called to the secondary school at 9.12am.

No-one was injured during the incident and the school was not closed.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.No pleas were entered and there was no bail application.

District Judge Peter Veits remanded the boy back in to secure custody until January 12 when he will re-appear at Lincoln Youth Court.

• Magistrates have previously imposed reporting restrictions under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 which prevent identification of the defendant, witnesses or his school.