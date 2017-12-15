School sets its charity record

Spalding High School has set a new record for the Spalding Guardian Christmas Foodbank Appeal by donating more than 1,600 items of tinned food.

Students, staff and parents supported the school’s fourth annual Bring a Tin Day to help Agapecare Foodbank in giving food parcels to individuals and families in need.

Imogen Woolf, sixth form charity committee member, said: “We were really overwhelmed with the amount of items we collected and the support of the school for this cause.

“Last year, we collected around 1,300 items which was a very impressive amount then. But this year was an even more fantastic effort, considering that we have just over 1,000 students in the school and sixth form combined.

“Itʼs wonderful to be associated with a cause like Agapecare Foodbank to help us reflect upon the fact that not everyone is so privileged to eat well during the Christmas period.”

Darren Fawcett, of Agapecare Foodbank, said: “We are so blessed that the school has done this for us every year.”