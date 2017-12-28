School raises £2,135 with a no uniform day for Maddy

Bourne Grammar School has raised more than £2,000 for charity in memory of a former student who tragically died, aged just 18.

Students took part in a non-uniform day before Christmas to remember Maddy Orford, of Bourne, who attended the school from 2012 until 2016 before passing away from the heart muscle condition cardiomyopathy last August.

Bourne Grammar School. Photo by Lee Hellwing. MSMP050917.

In total, the school raised £2,135 for Cardiomyopathy UK and Year 12 student Megan Hassall said: “I think it’s great that the school acknowledged what happened to Maddy and briefly explained her story.

“The school successfully raised awareness of cardiomyopathy amongst its students and although it won’t stop her family’s pain, hopefully, it will make them feel a bit better to know that the money raised in memory of Maddy will help others going through the same struggles she had.

“I also hope that many more people will sign up to be blood donors.”

Writing for the school’s bulletin, head teacher Jonathan Maddox said: “This charity was chosen in order for us all in the school community to show our support for research into this condition which, tragically, took the life of a recent former student.

Last month, Bourne Academy raised £1,500 for Cardiomyopathy UK after also holding a non-uniform day.