Scheme enables people to make new friends over cake and a cuppa

Residents, community and voluntary groups will come together to meet, share information and make new friends over a cuppa and cake as part of a new scheme.

Community Cuppa events are launching in six areas throughout April, including in Donington, and are aimed at anyone who is over 50 and would like to find out more about what is going on in their local area.

They’re designed to build connections between people in communities around Lincolnshire, helping tackle loneliness and social isolation.

The Community Cuppa scheme is being run by charity Community Lincs and Lincolnshire Co-op.

All the events take place in a local community venue and will be hosted by Community Lincs staff and colleagues from Lincolnshire Co-op.

There will be hot drinks served, plus cakes and fruit, all provided by the local Lincolnshire Co-op food store.

Organisers of the Community Cuppa events are also looking for small local groups to join in and have a stand at the events.

The Gosberton event is at the Public Hall in High Street on Monday, April 16,

People who go along to the April events will be asked for their feedback which will be used to help plan further sessions in the same locations in June, July, September and October.

Any interested groups are encouraged to contact Samantha Smith on 01529 302466 or via email at samantha.smith@communitylincs.com.