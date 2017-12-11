Sarah puts her teeth into new slimming class in Crowland

A mum-of-two from Deeping St Nicholas has bounced back from a “shocking time” of redundancy to lead a flourishing slimming group.

In fact, Sarah Woodworth (47) is preparing to launch her third Slimming World class in Crowland next month having seen the group she took over in January multiply from 30 members to more than 100 in just ten months, together losing nearly 300 stone.

Things looked very different for Sarah a year ago when told that her 26-year career in dentistry was ending after losing her job as a dental practice manager at her workplace in Peterborough due to reorganisation.

Sarah said: “I’d started there as a dental nurse in 1990 and then progressed through the business to become the manager of an independent orthodontics (teeth straightening) practice.

“When I was told that I was being made redundant it was a very sad and shocking time because I was a practice manager at a really fantastic business.

“But at the same time, I’d been part of a slimming group for eight years and in that time, I’d lost nearly four stone myself.

“That was after having tried different diet plans and so when I found out that I was being made redundant, I registered on a slimming instructor’s training course.”

Sarah runs two slimming classes at Crowland Royal British Legion Hall on Monday evenings, with the prospect of a third class starting on Tuesday mornings from January 2018.

She said: “For me, it may look like a different role compared to being a dental practice manager.

“But it’s still about boosting people’s confidence because weight loss is a massive thing for people.”

Sarah’s passion for helping others lose weight has the enthusiastic support of both her immediate and extended family who often help out at classes.

“It’s about making healthy choices and on my training course, which ran for four months, I learned about nutrition and how to motivate people,” Sarah said.

