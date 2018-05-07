Saracen’s Head dancers waltz in with £1,000 for Holbeach Hospital

Saracen’s Head Music and Dance regulars put a smile on the faces of Holbeach Hospital volunteers by handing them £1,000.

The dancers are pretty light on their feet when it comes to fundraising and have already given thousands of pounds to good causes such as Macmillan Cancer Support, the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Breast Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK.

Gill Ward, who plays the music for the dances, said: “We like to collect £1,000 and then it’s worth presenting.” (SG210418-150TW)

From our website ...

Girls giving 4ft of hair to help kids with cancer

Spalding’s new digital camera will catch speeders in an instant

Flood washed away garden