Santa run brings early white Christmas for Spalding

It looked like a white Christmas in Spalding as scores of Santas hit the snowy streets on Sunday for a run around town.

Halmer Harriers Running Club revived the town’s popular Santa Fun Run, which hadn’t been staged for five years, but there was concern at the start that snow might lead to it being called off.

Santas and snowmen enjoying the fun run. SG101217-125TW

Lisa Gill, the founder of Halmer Harriers Running Club, said: “We thought even if we have to downgrade it to a walk, we will continue.

Sixty-five people of all ages jogged or walked their way around the course and one of the more spectacular sights was a Santa sleigh with six reindeer, which went on a trip round town as well as completing the course.

As well as Santas, there were snowmen, Christmas fairies, elves and an Olaf from Walt Disney’s Frozen.

Lisa said: “It was quite a spectacle in the snow. It was more of a jog than a run because we wanted to make sure that everybody was safe.”

The event raised £200 for the club and another £400 to be split between four good causes, Age UK, Brathay Trust, Children with Cancer and Mind.

Halmer Harriers were formed in January this year and the fun run was organised in part to raise the profile of the club.

• More pictures in tomorrow’s Lincolnshire Free Press.

