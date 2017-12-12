Sam’s coaching ambitions for new gym in Holbeach

A Royal Marine who has tasted success in a major powerlifting championship hopes to encourage others to take up competitive sports.

Sam Fowler (30) was named Royal Navy Northern Sportsperson of the Year in June, just two weeks after taking a second place at the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Championships in Antwerp Belgium.

As we revealed in last week’s Spalding Guardian, Sam is seeking planning consent to convert a popular Holbeach hardware store, J W Limming Ltd, into a fitness centre to be known as Royals Gym.

Limmings will continue to trade into the latter half of next year and, if Sam’s planning application is successful, he expects to take over the Fleet Street building in August and spend a couple of months on conversion work before opening.

Although Sam’s background is in powerlifting, and he’s keen to continue in competition himself, he’s ready to coach others to go on the competition trail in a myriad of sports.

He said: “Whatever people have an interest in, I would like to help, coach and mentor them into competitive sport.”

His gym will also cater for people who simply want to boost their fitness and there will be a dedicated ladies’ area to make it more welcoming for women who want to work on their fitness.

Sam will be joined at the gym by physique model Sarah Chenery so women customers will also have a female mentor on site.

Sam, from Whaplode, is a Lance Corporal in the Royal Marines and will have served for six-and-a-half years by the time he leaves on August 1.

He has two brothers in the Marines, Jack and George.

Sam sees the gym as a new challenge.

He said: “I am not one for shying away from hard work.

“I am looking forward to a new challenge and something a bit different and kind of getting back into a bit of normality.”

J W Limming opened in 1960 and the present owner, Patrick Limming, took over from his parents in 1974, having first worked full-time in the business from the age of 17. Patrick is promising bargains for customers as the store prepares for a change of hands.

• Email your news to our editor: jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

Gym lined up to replace popular Holbeach hardware store

Silver lining in powerlifting is lift for Whaplode Marine Sam

Mighty Marine is off to world powerlifting championships